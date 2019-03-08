Advanced search

Queensway: Hatfield man left without hot water for 22 days

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 21 June 2019

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

A Hatfield man has had no hot water since his boiler broke down 22 days ago at his council flat.

The Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, which is responsible for 53-year-old Bill Bailey's Queensway flat, claims the break down was reported to them 22 days ago and they sent someone out straight away.

A spokeswoman for WHBC said: "We have made many attempts to repair the boiler, but have not been able to find a way to permanently fix the issues.

"The boiler's flue is connected to a shared duct in the communal area and, given recent changes to building regulations, its replacement is an extremely complex task.

"Finding an alternative solution for Mr Bailey as we plan the boiler replacement is our top priority and this work will be completed as a matter of urgency.

"We will ensure Mr Bailey receives any compensation he is entitled to."

Mr Bailey said he is using "a floor heater and that's all" in the meantime.

