A Hatfield man has climbed Mount Snowdon in keep his young cousin - who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy - able to enjoy his swimming lessons.

Alex McBride, 26, completed the challenge on Saturday and has raised £1,000 for his 12-year-old cousin, Jay.

Alex has his own struggles, including learning disabilities and ADHD, and has a full-time support staff to help him.

With his limited speech, Alex said he is, “happy happy” to have climbed Snowdon.

Regardless of his disabilities, Alex is keen to help others. He has previously walked 70K - 5K a day - to raise funds for the NHS during the pandemic.

On his GoFundMe page, Alex wrote: "Jay loves his swimming lessons which cost his mum £64.50 for a 45-minute session. We want to raise as much money as possible to allow Jay to enjoy his swimming lessons as he is soo happy when he is in the water. So please give as much or as little as possible to enable Jay to continue to be free in the water."

Jay is also waiting for a home suitable for his restricted needs, as Alex added: "Jay and his mum have been in temporary accommodation since 2017, and they are waiting for their forever home. The new home will need adaptions, and a bungalow would be ideal, but they don’t come up often.

Alex’s support worker, Lydia Kavanagh said, "Alex is such a kind and thoughtful lad, always thinking of others."

You can still donate via his GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/2p8zhtbm