Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

A Hatfield man is due to be sentenced after admitting a series offences relating to indecent images of children.

Phillip Smith, 58, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on January 4, where he admitted nine charges, all relating to offences between May 20 to September 6 in 2017 in Hatfield.

The court heard how he had made numerous indecent images and videos of children.

Smith made a category C image of a child and distributed an image of the same victim.

He made 31 category A images and 13 videos of children.

He made 43 category B images and five videos of children.

Smith also admitted making 50 category C images and one video of children.

He admitted four other charges of intentionally attempting to cause or incite the sexual exploitation of children under the age of 18 anywhere in the world by requesting and sending indecent images.

Smith, of Talbot Road, is expected to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court later this month.