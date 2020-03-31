Advanced search

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:35 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 31 March 2020

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Archant

A Hatfield man who works in an M&S clothing warehouse in Welham Green is still going to work, but is afraid for his health and believes he should be allowed to stay at home.

DHL, who runs the warehouse, has told workers, including a man from Hatfield, that it needs to continue as it provides essential clothing for M&S online.

He told the WHT that it is a hard decision to make, as he has to either claim universal credit – at £94 a week, and stay healthy – or go to work and earn £375 a week.

Workers have also been told that their hours are reducing but will have to either take time off as holiday or not be paid for shifts.

“That’s a huge hit,” he said,

Considering his rent, council tax, food shopping and bills, the worker said he must continue.

He added: “We shouldn’t be here. We’re not essential. It’s just profit for them.”

The man in his 40s added that he has so far not been provided with any protective gear or hand sanitiser, but has been told to socially distance and wash his hands regularly.

Currently, employers can claim for 80 per cent of employees on a leave of absence monthly wage costs, up to £2,500 a month, under a statutory sick pay scheme.

The Hatfield man also argues that would also be a hit and is very concerned that he would still not get the money immediately.

The government has yet to call for the complete shutdown of non-essential warehouses, under the new lockdown rules, but has told clothing shops and non-essential stores close.

Currently, it says businesses where employees cannot work from home should carry on as its important for business to keep running.

The worker, who was going to go on holiday abroad this month, is also struggling to get his trip fully reimbursed, claiming he was offered a voucher instead.

An M&S spokeswoman said, “M&S and our partners fully support the government’s efforts to protect our NHS and save lives and we’re following all guidance including for running our food stores and our online clothing operations.

“At Welham Green our partners have put a number of measures in place which they are keeping under constant review.”

DHL have also been contacted for a comment but are yet to respond.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to tackle Covid-19 leaves pregnant women anxious over births

A visitor ban at Stevenage's Lister Hospital in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus means pregnant women are facing scans, triage and assessments alone, and new mums face ward stays with their newborns without the support of their partners. Picture: Pexels

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere try to get every homeless person in over the weekend

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Councils are helping the homeless self-isolate in safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

‘Obvious disappointment’ at season ending trumped by bigger picture says Welwyn Garden City boss Nick Ironton

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton agrees with ending the season. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24