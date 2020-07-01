Hatfield fundraiser for young homeless cancels length of Britain walk at South Mimms

Michael Jones has cancelled his walk for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography Annie Griggs Photography

A Herts Young Homeless fundraiser from Hatfield has cancelled his length of Britain walk after he reached South Mimms.

Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

In a Facebook live video to supporters, Michael Jones – who planned to trek 1,000-miles come rain or shine – said sorry to all his fans but explained that a fall down some steps has left him injured after he set off today.

He said: “I’m in a lot of pain with my hip and I’m cancelling it. I can’t actually walk anymore.”

The 52-year-old told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that he is now going to seek treatment at the A&E in Lister Hospital, Stevenage.

Michael had been aiming to raise £5,000 for Herts Young Homeless by venturing from Hatfield to Brighton via Kent’s Canterbury trail, along the coast.

Then once hitting Brighton, he was going to move to the most southern tip of Great Britain – Land’s End – while walking along the coastal roads of Cornwall en route to Bristol. Finally, he was going to trek to Scotland through to John O’Groats, a 602 mile gruelling walk.