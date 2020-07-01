Advanced search

Hatfield fundraiser for young homeless cancels length of Britain walk at South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 15:47 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 July 2020

Michael Jones has cancelled his walk for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

Michael Jones has cancelled his walk for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

Annie Griggs Photography

A Herts Young Homeless fundraiser from Hatfield has cancelled his length of Britain walk after he reached South Mimms.

Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs PhotographyMichael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

In a Facebook live video to supporters, Michael Jones – who planned to trek 1,000-miles come rain or shine – said sorry to all his fans but explained that a fall down some steps has left him injured after he set off today.

He said: “I’m in a lot of pain with my hip and I’m cancelling it. I can’t actually walk anymore.”

The 52-year-old told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that he is now going to seek treatment at the A&E in Lister Hospital, Stevenage.

READ MORE: Hatfield hero will walk to southern and northern tip of Great Britain for homeless charity despite B&B closures

Michael had been aiming to raise £5,000 for Herts Young Homeless by venturing from Hatfield to Brighton via Kent’s Canterbury trail, along the coast.

Then once hitting Brighton, he was going to move to the most southern tip of Great Britain – Land’s End – while walking along the coastal roads of Cornwall en route to Bristol. Finally, he was going to trek to Scotland through to John O’Groats, a 602 mile gruelling walk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

Land by Digswell Viaduct went up for auction last week. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

Land by Digswell Viaduct went up for auction last week. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield fundraiser for young homeless cancels length of Britain walk at South Mimms

Michael Jones has cancelled his walk for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Aldi search for new store locations in Hatfield and Potters Bar

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps