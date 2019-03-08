Hatfield man sentenced to 14 months for stabbing man in arm

A man from Hatfield was sentenced yesterday to 14 months in prison for stabbing a man in the arm.

Connor Dineen, 22, of Daisy Drive, Hatfield was found guilty on April 17 of grievous bodily harm (GBH) at St Albans Crown Court.

The GBH happened on November 18, 2018 at his ex-partners address.

It was here, the court heard, that Dineen accused the 25-year-old male victim and his ex-partner of cheating on him.

After this, Dineen started punching and pushing the victim to the floor. He was left bruised to his head and back.

Dineen then went to the kitchen and brought a knife to the living room. He then approached the man with the knife, and in the ensuing struggle the victim received lacerations to his arm.

After fleeing the property, the victim then sought help from neighbours and managed to called the police.

Dineen also fled the address and was found around an hour and a half later at a property in Welwyn Garden City.

There he was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Detective Constable Chris Jones, who investigated the crime, said: "Dineen's behaviour on that day was shocking.

"As the victim fled the property, he followed him out and was threatening him.

"I hope this sentence sends a strong message that knife crime will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield and that we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice."