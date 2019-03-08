Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman. Archant

A man has been banned from owning a dog for 10 years after his pet dog fatally injured a cat in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attacked cat's blood on the pavement in an alleyway in Walker Grove . Picture: Lena Masterman.. Picture: Lena Masterman. The attacked cat's blood on the pavement in an alleyway in Walker Grove . Picture: Lena Masterman.. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Daniel Stasik, 30, of Walker Grove in Hatfield, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 27.

The court heard that around 11am on June 23, 2018, Stasik’s pet dog chased a cat into an alleyway in Walker Grove and attacked her. Stasik grabbed his pet, but was unable to keep control of the dog.

He did not attempt to assist the cat or find her owners to get medical assistance.

Around 1am the following morning, the cat was found by its owner in a nearby garden with substantial injuries.

The attacked cat's blood on the pavement in an alleyway in Walker Grove . Picture: Lena Masterman.. Picture: Lena Masterman. The attacked cat's blood on the pavement in an alleyway in Walker Grove . Picture: Lena Masterman.. Picture: Lena Masterman.

The cat was covered in blood and faeces and unable to place any weight on her hind legs.

Due to the length of time she had been left, there were maggots around her wounds.

Over the next few days, her condition deteriorated and following multiple treatments and attempts at resuscitation, she died from her injuries on July 1.

On July 20, officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit attended Stasik’s address to execute a warrant to seize his dog.

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Walker Grove, Hatfield. Picture: Lena Masterman. Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Walker Grove, Hatfield. Picture: Lena Masterman.

It was examined and confirmed to be substantially a pit bull-type dog.

Stasik was reported to court for possessing a fighting dog under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act.

At court, Stasik pleaded guilty to possessing a fighting dog and not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the cat.

However, the court found him guilty of the latter offence.

The court banned him from having custody of a dog for 10 years and his dog was ordered to be put down, unless an appeal is lodged within 21 days.

Stasik was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid community work.

In addition to this, Stasik will have to pay compensation to the owners for the vet bills and compensation to the police for kennel fees.

PC Gavin Richardson, from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Pit bulls are banned in the UK and Stasik’s dog posed a very serious danger to public safety.

“Not only did Stasik have possession of a banned dog breed, but he made no attempts to help save the cat and instead simply left her to die.

“This was extremely distressing for her owners who found their beloved pet in an incredibly distressed state with horrendous injuries.

“I hope that this sentence provides some justice for the victims and that the public feel safe knowing that Stasik will not be allowed to have dog for another decade.”

• RELATED LINK

Police investigate Hatfield dog attack