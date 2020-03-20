Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on M10 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance. Archant

A man from Hatfield who rescued a woman from a burning car on the A414 near St Albans said he “would do it again”.

While driving to a wake on Thursday, February 20 Steve Dance witnessed a crash involving a lorry, a HGV and a Corsa on the A414 North Orbital Road.

The car then caught fire, so the 57-year-old immediately stopped and rushed out of his car, not knowing if anyone was inside.

At the scene he saw a young woman, unconscious, so he tore her seatbelt off and pulled her out before the fire engulfed the car.

While he was holding her some more good Samaritans came by and took her to the side of the road to get some more help while the air ambulance arrived.

She was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington but Steve says he “does not know how she is but hopes she is all right”.

He said: “She went in a helicopter and that just took off.”

However, the company director of Blinding bi-folds in Brookmans Park does not think his act of heroism was anything special.

Steve said it is what anyone would have done if they were in the same situation, and that he just felt he had no choice but to get her out.

He said: “I’m just pretty glad I was there. I wasn’t pleased to see it but pleased I could help.”

“It just had to be done, the car was on fire, getting her out was the only option.”

And he added: “I’d do it again.”

After the crash, Steve spoke to police about the accident, went about his day and attended the wake.

He said he did not want any recognition for saving the woman’s life.

This newspaper found out through his friend Pierce Brown, who got in touch to share this story.

Pierce said Steve is “being quite humble and modest” about saving someone’s life.

He said: “This is a lovely positive story of a local person helping another in need.

“It would be nice if this good deed was celebrated to give people a break from the typically morbid news that we are confronted on a daily basis recently.”