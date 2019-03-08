Man released under investigation in connection with Hatfield murder

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Hatfield has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Three people have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Cameron Hill in Hatfield, which occured on June 10.

A 51-year-old man from Hatfield was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of murder and held in police custody.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org