Man with learning difficulties raises nearly £1,000 by walking 70k for NHS

Published: 10:50 AM February 15, 2021

A 25-year-old man with ADHD and learning difficulties is walking 70k this month to raise funds for the NHS.

Alex McBride, from Hatfield, has so far raised £920 for NHS Charities Together with the help of his support workers.

In his GoFundMe Alex said: "Please help me reach my target and give back to the NHS after all of their hard work during the pandemic."

Alex is walking the 70km over two weeks, having started on February 8.

One of his support workers, Lydia, said: "Alex has been walking every day despite the cold and the snow, all is going to plan, and he is on track to achieve his target of 70k in 14 days. He is walking 5km every day including the weekends.

"This is the first time Alex has done a walking fundraiser and he seems to be enjoying it so there could be more in the future."

After his walks Alex likes to relax in his hot tub at home.

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/mcbrides-strides



