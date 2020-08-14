Hatfield man pleads guilty to benefit fraud worth thousands of pounds
PUBLISHED: 09:57 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 14 August 2020
A man from Hatfield has plead guilty to a benefit fraud offence in which he claimed thousands of pounds.
Kevyn Swaryczewski was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday for failing to notify a change of circumstances which affects entitlement to benefit – an omission offence.
The 54-year-old of Stanley Drive appeared before Judge Philip Grey to take his plea and was given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and told he must pay prosecution costs of £385.
A spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “The council takes benefit fraud extremely seriously, and works closely with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has the power to prosecute the most serious cases.
“If anyone has any suspicions about someone who may be committing benefit fraud, you can call the National Benefit Fraud Hotline on 0800 8544400 or visit https://www.gov.uk/report-benefit-fraud.”
