Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after carrying knife

PUBLISHED: 10:45 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 27 December 2018

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Hatfield man must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after he was caught carrying a kitchen knife in Stevenage.

Ciaran O’Reilly admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Stevenage on June 3.

He also admitted having a kitchen knife in the town centre without good reason.

The 33-year-old, of Falcon Close, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on December 17, where he was given a four-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also comply with a supervision period of 18 months and take part in a Thinking Skills Programme.

O’Reilly must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work over a period of 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £115 and £85 court costs.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

John Lewis clearance sale starts

The clearance sale at John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will start on December 27.

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Shotgun and rifle stolen in night-time burglary

The burglary happened after dark on Friday, December 21, in Worlingham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Church is packed for annual Christmas lunch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Missed chances haunt Welwyn Garden City in Barton Rovers loss

Welwyn Garden City's Stuart Zanone. Picture : Karyn Haddon

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after carrying knife

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Seven flytips every day in Welwyn Hatfield

One of the many flytips in Welwyn Hatfield. This one was in Woodside Lane in South Hatfield/Bell Bar. Picture: Supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

LICENSING ACT 2003 ADVERTISMENT FOR A VARIATION TO A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Welwyn Garden City composer wins prestigious national honour

Welwyn Garden City composer Cassie Kinoshi's 'Afronaut' won a British Composers Award in the Jazz Composition for Large Ensemble category. Picture: Liz Johnson Artur.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists