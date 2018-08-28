Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after assaulting three police officers

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Hatfield man has been given a suspended sentence after a series of assaults, including three involving police officers.

Mark Fellar-Gill has been jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on December 13 where he was charged with five assaults - four in Hatfield and one in Stevenage.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges before changing his plea to guilty.

Magistrates deemed the offences to be especially serious because they were attacks on public servants and they were sustained attacks.

They also took into account Fellar-Gill’s previous convictions.

The 29-year-old, of Jubilee Court, was ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months.

He must participate in an activity as required by a responsible officer for up to 30 days.

He must pay compensation of £450 and £400 court costs.

The assaults took place on November 24 and September 26 last year.