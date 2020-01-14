Hatfield man who 'spat at an officer' charged with police assault

Jake Barrington, 30, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield was charged at Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, January 14). Picture: Helen Drake. Archant

A man from Hatfield has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Barrington, of Parkhouse Court, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court this morning and has been charged with a S4 Public Order offence on a PCSO, which can amount to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

You may also want to watch:

The 30-year-old was also charged with a Section 5 public order offence, which is generally disorderly behaviour, and assaulting a police officer.

He was arrested yesterday, in Welwyn Garden City town centre, following threats of violence made by a man in Parkway outside St Francis Church to a Police Community Support Officer.

It was claimed by police that he then ran away from officers and was located in a bush and upon being detained continued to use verbally abusive language loudly in the presence of members of the public.

Then during the arrest, its alleged he also spat at an officer and was consequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting police.