Advanced search

Hatfield man who 'spat at an officer' charged with police assault

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 January 2020

Jake Barrington, 30, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield was charged at Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, January 14). Picture: Helen Drake.

Jake Barrington, 30, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield was charged at Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, January 14). Picture: Helen Drake.

Archant

A man from Hatfield has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City.

Jake Barrington, of Parkhouse Court, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court this morning and has been charged with a S4 Public Order offence on a PCSO, which can amount to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

You may also want to watch:

The 30-year-old was also charged with a Section 5 public order offence, which is generally disorderly behaviour, and assaulting a police officer.

He was arrested yesterday, in Welwyn Garden City town centre, following threats of violence made by a man in Parkway outside St Francis Church to a Police Community Support Officer.

It was claimed by police that he then ran away from officers and was located in a bush and upon being detained continued to use verbally abusive language loudly in the presence of members of the public.

Then during the arrest, its alleged he also spat at an officer and was consequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting police.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield man who ‘spat at an officer’ charged with police assault

Jake Barrington, 30, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield was charged at Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, January 14). Picture: Helen Drake.

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White

Giantkillers Hatfield United meet their match in Aubrey Cup

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United’s man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match.

Pregnant women feel ‘degraded’ and ‘inhuman’ in prison, says Uni of Herts

Women in prisons claim they are not getting the support they need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists