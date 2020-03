Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car Archant

A Hatfield man was arrested by Herts police on the weekend on suspicion of a child sex offence.

On Saturday March 7, the 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.