Littering back in 'full force' say volunteers, with face masks the main culprit

Published: 4:09 PM March 19, 2021

Litter pickers say littering is back on the rise - Credit: supplied

One thing that hasn't stopped during the pandemic has been littering, according to Hatfield-based litter pickers.

Simon Archer out litter picking on a cold wet day at High View in Hatfield - Credit: supplied

They said it did slow down a bit during the first lockdown but now litterers are back in 'full force' along with fly tipping.

The Clean Up Hatfield Campaign is paused until Spring 2022, but volunteer litter pickers are still out on the streets and tidying our green spaces to make the town a nicer place to be.

Face masks are now one of the top things that people discard on the street; according to an OceansAsia report 1.5 billion face masks found their way into the world's oceans in 2020.

Face masks are one of the main issue litter pickers face - Credit: supplied

Clean Up Hatfield Leader Marian Hurle said: "I did a 40 minute litter pick around Hatfield and picked up 15 face masks and 33 cans during that time. It's shocking, especially as some are discarded metres from bins."

Thankfully there are plenty of volunteers who have continued to pick up litter on their daily walks around the town.

Simon Archer, who does voluntary litter picks along Travellers Lane, said that take away food containers and glass bottles are his number one picks now.

On average he picks up 36 glass bottles a week which he recycles in his own bins.

Litter Marian collected on a 40 minute pick around Hatfield - Credit: supplied

Jean picks up a bag of litter every day in Stream Woods and had to contend with a massive fly tip there in recent weeks.

She said: "The area was looking pretty with spring just starting to show and daffodils following on from the snowdrops. Suddenly 80 black bin bags and a mattress appeared to grace the area. Thanks to WHBC for removing them."

Alan, who is over 80, picks up litter around the station area daily. He goes out whatever the weather and sadly always finds some litter.

Martin and Cathy have continued keeping the Birds Area of Hatfield clear of rubbish.

If you would like to join an organised litter pick Welwyn Hatfield CVS are re-starting their litter picks shortly. Get in touch with Cheryl on c.horton@whcvs.org.uk or 01707 274861 for more.

Clean Up Hatfield will be back with a town-wide litter pick next spring, if you want to put your name down for that please contact marianhurle@gmail.com.