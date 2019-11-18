Advanced search

Hatfield library to reopen at new location after plans to turn site into sexual health clinic

PUBLISHED: 06:58 19 November 2019

Hatfield library at its old Queensway location. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Hatfield library at its old Queensway location. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Hatfield's library opened its doors for the last time on Saturday before it moved to a new location.

Hatfield library at its old Queensway location. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.Hatfield library at its old Queensway location. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

The new space for the library will be at White Lion Square - on the former Poundworld site - and will give the library more space for events and children's activities, including a CreatorSpace to help people of all ages come together to learn and practice new skills and experience new technologies.

There are plans to turn the old library site in Queensway into a Herts-wide sexual health centre, which will make 14,000 appointments open to attend for sexually transmitted infection testing, treatment and all forms of contraception.

The plans have been made with joint agreement between Herts county council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Taryn Pearson-Rose, assistant director for libraries at Hertfordshire County Council, said: "We are confident that it will become a real community hub, which people of all ages can access and enjoy.

"Libraries are about so much more than books these days, so I would encourage everyone to go and check out the what the new library has to offer".

Rob Bridge, chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "We're really pleased to see a bigger, better library opening next month in the heart of Hatfield town centre.

"It is the perfect new addition for a revamped White Lion Square, providing an accessible cultural hub for all our communities and helping bring even more footfall to local shops and businesses".

The library is set to reopen on Monday, December 9 with the usual timings.

It is estimated that the sexual health centre will open in early 2020.

