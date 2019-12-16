Hatfield Library reopens bigger and better than ever

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC. Archant

Hatfield Library officially re-opened on Monday, December 9 - following the closure of the old Queensway site.

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

The new space for the library is at the revamped White Lion Square - on the former Poundworld site - and will give the library more space for events and children's activities, including a CreatorSpace to help people of all ages come together to learn and practice new skills and experience new technologies.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism at Hertfordshire County Council, said: "It's great to see Hatfield get a much-needed library upgrade which is big enough to accommodate all the new services on offer.

"The bright and spacious new library will be a place for people of all ages to not only enjoy books and reading but to expand their creative horizons with the latest technology in the CreatorSpace."

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said: "We are so pleased that the new library is now open for everyone, from children to older patrons to enjoy.

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC. The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

"At a time of year when more people are coming to Hatfield town centre to do their Christmas shopping, we hope they will take a look at the stunning new facility and see they have another great reason to visit the revamped White Lion Square."

It's first Saturday stories session in the new library included a festive theme for under eights and will take place on future Saturdays.

The new children's area, complete with Tiger Moth and Gruffalo mat, is also proving popular.

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC. The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC.

The old library site at Queensway is set to be turned into a Herts-wide sexual health centre, which will make 14,000 appointments open to attend for sexually transmitted infection testing, treatment and all forms of contraception.

The plans have been made with joint agreement between Herts county council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

It is estimated that the sexual health centre will open in early 2020.

The opening hours for Hatfield Library are Monday: 1pm to 6pm, Tuesday and Wednesday: 10am to 6pm, Friday: 10am to 7pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm - with closure on Thursday and Sunday.