Advanced search

Latest The New European

Officers search for man with knife in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 07:37 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 25 October 2019

Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday after reports of a man with a knife in Briars Lane. Picture: Archant

Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday after reports of a man with a knife in Briars Lane. Picture: Archant

Archant

Officers from Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday for a man potentially armed with a knife.

You may also want to watch:

Posting on the force's Facebook page last night, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of a number of social media posts in relation to the sighting of a male potentially armed with a knife in Briars Lane, Hatfield, earlier this afternoon.

"Thanks to the member of the public who alerted us and we are now actively searching the area to locate the individual who was with two other males at the time of the sighting at 4.30pm. If anyone has any further information please call us on 101."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Officers search for man with knife in Hatfield

Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday after reports of a man with a knife in Briars Lane. Picture: Archant

St Albans MP urges Environment Minister to intervene on Hatfield quarry

Smallford and Ellenbrook Residents Associations explain their concerns to St Albans MP Anne Main. Picture: John Andrews.

M25 lane blocked near Potters Bar due to crash

A lane is blocked clockwise on the M25 near Junction 24 for Potters Bar this evening due to a crash. Picture: Archant

Grade II-listed Potters Bar pub will become day nursery, office and homes

The Green Man pub, Potters Bar in March. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Hatfield flat linked with murder investigation to go on council housing register

Police cordoned off the scene in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists