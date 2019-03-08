Officers search for man with knife in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 07:37 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 25 October 2019
Archant
Officers from Herts police were searching Hatfield yesterday for a man potentially armed with a knife.
Posting on the force's Facebook page last night, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of a number of social media posts in relation to the sighting of a male potentially armed with a knife in Briars Lane, Hatfield, earlier this afternoon.
"Thanks to the member of the public who alerted us and we are now actively searching the area to locate the individual who was with two other males at the time of the sighting at 4.30pm. If anyone has any further information please call us on 101."