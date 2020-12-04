Advanced search

Santa’s church-based workshop is busy making hampers for those most in need

PUBLISHED: 16:42 06 December 2020

Hampers being delivered in Hatfield in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Femi Oludare

Hampers will be delivered by a church to those most in need in Hatfield.

Every year pastor Femi Oludare of the Kingdom Light Church dusts of his sleigh and delivers to the most needy in the town and this year will be no different with demand higher then ever.

“These Christmas hampers go to families in need in the community but this year will be on a bigger scale,” Femi told the WHT. “We are looking at a 100 hampers at £30 each.”

This is a big increase on previous years with the church delivering between 30 and 50 packages.

“Beause of COVID-19 lots are struggiling. Demand is so high so that’s why we have a big increase.

“We are also looking for donations and we are working with local councillors and supporters to raise money.”

