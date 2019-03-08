Closure order granted on Hatfield home over suspected drug use and ASB

Police have secured a closure order on a Hatfield property after suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure order on the house, in Hillfield, north Hatfield, on May 2.

The property is now closed for three months under the Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Crime and Policing Act 2014 – meaning no one except the occupant can enter the house for these months and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

Police officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit sought the order after investigating reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour at the Hillfield residence.

By granting the order it means the court is satisfied the necessary criteria, such as criminal, disorderly or offensive behaviour has, or may, take place in the house.

“ASB will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield,” PC John Phelan, from the WH Community Safety Unit, said.

“If there is suspected drug-related activity or continuing ASB from your home then you could be the next target.”

Welwyn Hatfield police work with Operation Scorpion officers, who are a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime – such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences – by pursuing the perpetrators of these crimes.

“We work very closely with officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and Operation Scorpion to ensure the local community do not have to endure ASB and the negative impact it has on their quality of life,” PC Phelan said.

It follows another Hatfield property, in Goldings House, also having a closure order placed on it in the last month.

This closure order brings the total granted, for the Community Safety Unit, in Welwyn Hatfield to seven over the past 12 months.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at herts.police.uk/Report or by calling Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, if you want to stay anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.