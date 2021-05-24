New fine dining restaurant launches at Hatfield House

Published: 10:14 AM May 24, 2021

The Coach House Kitchen is open from 9am to 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday. - Credit: Restaurant Associates

Hatfield House is set to become one of the town’s premier dining destinations after a new restaurant opened at the Jacobean manor last week.

Catered by hospitality company Restaurant Associates, The Coach House Kitchen will look to provide fine food and stunning spaces, with both indoor seating and al fresco dining in the house’s picturesque courtyard.

Group chef, Ian Human, will oversee the kitchen and he is looking forward to welcoming diners, saying: “We’re so excited to be launching The Coach House Kitchen.

“We’re confident our new offering caters across the board with something for everyone and where guests can come and enjoy both the seasonal all-day menu and stunning space or have it all to themselves for private hire if they wish.”

Hatfield House marketing director, Dawn West, added: “Never has the promise of spring been more welcome. As the country opens up again, so do our shops, grounds, gardens and the millions of flowers within.

“We are delighted that the restaurant will be opening with such an exciting menu for all of our visitors to enjoy.”

Open from 9am to 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday, the restaurant offers a varying menu, from the deli serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and light bites, through to the restaurant which is open for lunch as well as offering a children’s menu and afternoon tea.

The brunch menu features toasted sourdough with crushed avocado, roasted vine tomatoes and chilli or cream cheese with Severn and Wye smoked salmon & rocket.

There will also be regularly rotating selection of dishes, such as Jerusalem artichoke soup with mushrooms, English spelt and seeded cracker; Stichelton, kale and pumpkin tart with apple chutney and slow roast Herdwick lamb flat bread with rose harissa, hummus, slaw and sumac dressing.

The deli dishes include carrots roasted with lemon verbena harissa, whipped feta and toasted spices; Mixed beans, lovage pesto, roasted tomatoes and toasted seeds as well as roast aubergine, cardamom yoghurt, pickled lemons & toasted fox peas.

All dishes will come coupled with a selection of wines by the glass and bottle, as well as hot and soft drinks.

For the full menu and to find out more, visit hatfieldhousehospitality.co.uk/coach-house-kitchen.