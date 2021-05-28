Community pressure brings change to Hatfield House access scheme

Published: 11:57 AM May 28, 2021

Hatfield Park is once again more accessible after community pressure saw changes made to the controversial membership scheme.

Having previously been free, a £50 per year permit was introduced in November last year to access the grounds, prompting a backlash from residents over the loss of more green space.

But, following a campaign for free access, led by TV presenter and Hatfield’s Mary-Ann Ochota, the estate has confirmed that they will consider giving passes to those who are unable to afford permits because of their personal circumstances, with a number already given out.

Mary-Ann Ochota has led the campaign for free access. - Credit: Archant

“I’m glad the estate realise they need to do more so people aren’t excluded,” Mary-Ann told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“But I am worried that if people have to explain their detailed personal circumstances it might put them off. They might be embarrassed or worried about sharing that information.

“But Hatfield House have said they’ll treat any information with compassion and confidentially. So please don’t be shy and apply. Don’t hesitate to contact the estate office.”

Despite their willingness to give out free passes, the estate is determined to continue the Friends of Hatfield Park membership scheme despite community pressure.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has backed the campaign against the permits and wants to see further free access for residents.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has criticised the Friends of Hatfield Park scheme. - Credit: PA

“The estate should be commended for making efforts to supply passes to those in need and the adoption of some community friendly measures designed to widen access,” he said

“It is unfortunate the estate has maintained their determination to carry on with the scheme. I still share particular concern over the impact the upfront costs may have on individuals and families who would struggle with such a payment.”

In response to the resident's campaign, estate director Anthony Downs said: “The scheme is not seeking to exclude poorer members of the community.

“Our staff are trained and fully familiar, not only with a broad cross section of the community but also the measures on offer, to the extent that we consider individual cases with appropriate confidentiality and compassion.”

To apply for a free pass, call 01707 287000 or email friends@hatfieldpark.co.uk.