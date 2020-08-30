Grade II listed Hatfield hotel temporarily turned from student to serviced apartments

Accomadation at part of The Comet Hotel in Hatfield. Picture: Fusion Students Archant

Part of a Grade II listed Art Deco Hatfield hotel which has been used for students will be set aside for professionals.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council granted approval for part of the student accommodation scheme at the former Comet Hotel to be temporarily used as serviced apartments in the coming academic year.

Fusion Students redeveloped part of the site back in 2017 to create 7,000 square metres of managed student flats, social spaces including study areas for all learning styles, a private dining room and huge outdoor space.

But the university accommodation developer thinks the uncertainty surrounding student numbers at the University of Hertfordshire, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, means it needs to temporarily diversify the building’s use by opening up part of the student accommodation to young professionals in a bid to minimise any financial losses and make use of the accommodation and facilities.

In April of this year Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH), acting on behalf of Fusion Students sought approval to temporarily use some of the student flats as serviced apartments during the 2020/21 academic year period. Planning permission was granted for just 14 months, and will expire on 30th September 2021. After which time the take up of student places at the University is likely to have increased.

Lester Hotels, which already operates the 65 bed Comet Hotel, would manage the proposed serviced apartments, with guests staying in the serviced accommodation and benefitting from first class accommodation, a 24-hour concierge and the support facilities offered by Fusion.

Adam Cohen at Fusion Students said: “This temporary change of use allows us to support and provide accommodation for young professions in the local area who have recently graduated, as well as key workers and university staff should their live-in accommodation be impacted.

“That said our student bookings have held up unbelievably well, notwithstanding the challenging times, which is a testament to our team, our hard work and our wonderful accommodation.”