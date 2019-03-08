Hatfield home care provider receives outstanding CQC rating

The Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans office team. Picture: supplied.

A new Hatfield-based home care provider has received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans was rated outstanding overall and in three of the five regulated categories in its first CQC report, which was published on Saturday, April 13.

It received the highest grade in the 'caring', 'responsive' and 'well-led' rating areas and a rating of good for 'safe' and 'effective', following an inspection visit by the independent health and social care regulator on February 26.

Less than four per cent of home care providers across the country have an outstanding CQC rating.

The inspection was conducted about nine months after Right at Home began providing care in the community.

In their report, inspectors noted: “People and their relatives were consistently complimentary about the care they received and how staff and management worked together to achieve the best outcomes for people.

“They told us staff were exceptionally kind and caring, and regularly (did) things over and above what was expected of them.

“The provider and registered manager had robust quality monitoring systems and processes in place.

“Feedback was regularly sought to drive continuous improvement.”

Right at Home currently supports more than 10 clients and employs a growing team of 10 caregivers.

Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist dementia care and live-in care services.

The provider has also been selected as a finalist for the Best New Business and Employer of the Year categories at the Hertfordshire SME Business Awards 2019.

Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans owner Kirsty Sheena said: “This reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our clients and pays testament to our amazing team of caregivers.

“The awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the team and celebrate their continued hard work and dedication to improving the lives of each and every one of our clients.”

Right at Home provides home care and support extending to Potters Bar and Tewin.