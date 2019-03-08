Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield home care provider receives outstanding CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 06:57 26 April 2019

The Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans office team. Picture: supplied.

The Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans office team. Picture: supplied.

A new Hatfield-based home care provider has received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans was rated outstanding overall and in three of the five regulated categories in its first CQC report, which was published on Saturday, April 13.

It received the highest grade in the 'caring', 'responsive' and 'well-led' rating areas and a rating of good for 'safe' and 'effective', following an inspection visit by the independent health and social care regulator on February 26.

Less than four per cent of home care providers across the country have an outstanding CQC rating.

The inspection was conducted about nine months after Right at Home began providing care in the community.

In their report, inspectors noted: “People and their relatives were consistently complimentary about the care they received and how staff and management worked together to achieve the best outcomes for people.

“They told us staff were exceptionally kind and caring, and regularly (did) things over and above what was expected of them.

“The provider and registered manager had robust quality monitoring systems and processes in place.

“Feedback was regularly sought to drive continuous improvement.”

Right at Home currently supports more than 10 clients and employs a growing team of 10 caregivers.

Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist dementia care and live-in care services.

The provider has also been selected as a finalist for the Best New Business and Employer of the Year categories at the Hertfordshire SME Business Awards 2019.

Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans owner Kirsty Sheena said: “This reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our clients and pays testament to our amazing team of caregivers.

“The awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the team and celebrate their continued hard work and dedication to improving the lives of each and every one of our clients.”

Right at Home provides home care and support extending to Potters Bar and Tewin.

Most Read

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Most Read

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield home care provider receives outstanding CQC rating

The Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans office team. Picture: supplied.

Taster sessions and book readings at Lemsford Hall wellbeing workshop

Sara Shebear is hosting a children’s holistic wellbeing event at Lemsford Hall this Sunday. Picture: Courtesy of Sara Shebear

Another band added to Knebworth music festival Cool Britannia

Main Stage at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth Park. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Quartet in as Potters Bar strengthen ahead of ​the new Herts League season

Steve Gale is the new captain of Potters Bar for the 2019 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City writer shortlisted for international prize

Sarah has been writing stories for 14 years. Picture: Sarah Evans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists