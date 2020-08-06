Advanced search

Do you want a free oil painting of an old Hatfield garage?

PUBLISHED: 12:08 06 August 2020

A painting of Waters Garage in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

An art owner is giving away an old oil painting of a Hatfield garage for free.

Alison Phillips hopes anyone who has an interest in local history will benefit from the painting more than she would.

It is a framed original signed oil painting of the Waters Garage on Comet Way.

And it stands at approximately 14 1/2” x 33” so it would sit nicely in the living or in a kitchen without taking up too much space.

The garage was also known for setting up a munitions factory in the town to aid the war effort, during World War II, according to the local history site Our Hatfield.

It was run by Danish engineer Jens Christiansen who during the duration of the war had to report to the police station every morning, before starting work as he was a foreign national.

The factory made shell casings and appears to have been mainly staffed by women.

If you’re interested in the picture, please email charlotte.mclaughlin@archant.co.uk.

