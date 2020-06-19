Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

Preparations are set to begin next week for the £45m regeneration of High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Preparations are set to begin this week for the £45m regeneration of High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield.

The works include demolishing a number of vacant buildings across the site in preparation for the development of 146 new homes, shops and public spaces.

Over the coming days, hoardings will be put up on the site and the car park at Bishops Rise will be taken out of use.

To help address the impact on parking, a three-hour time limit will be put in place for the Hilltop car park next to the Harrier Pub – with restrictions in place from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The demolition works are planned to cause minimal disruption to residents and businesses – and the developers, Lovell, aim to have the demolition completed in 12 weeks.

Lovell proposes to undertake the main development in three phases to ensure businesses can continue to trade as work is carried out.

You may also want to watch:

The first phase includes infrastructure works to the road and new homes and commercial units to the north and east side of High View, all of which is expected to take around 18 months.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Lovell have reviewed all working practices to ensure the work can be carried out safely and in line with government guidance.

Cllr Duncan Bell, the borough council’s executive member for resources, said: “This is a huge step in our ambitious plans for the area and we’re really pleased to finally be on site.

“We have spent years engaging closely with the community to get to this point and I hope they will continue to support us as we work together with Lovell to transform High View.”

The new homes on the site will range from one-bed flats to three-bed houses, with 25 per cent set aside for affordable housing.

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director at Lovell London, said: “We are delighted to be starting the regeneration project to deliver much needed quality homes in Hatfield.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council as this major development in Hatfield takes shape.

“Lovell will be operating under strict Covid-19 guidelines across all construction operations on all our sites to keep all workers as safe as possible.”