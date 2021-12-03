First business moves into Hatfield's new £45m High View development

Hatfield’s High View development has its first residents after a business moved into the new retail units.

The £45m regeneration in south Hatfield has 12 retail units, with Fairfax Plumbing and Heating Supplies being the first to move in, much to the delight of owner Lee McDonald.

“I’m pleased with where we are now, we’ve got more people coming up. Being on the main road makes us much more visible to people,” he said.

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director of developers Lovell, is looking forward to seeing more businesses moving into High View’s retail units.

“We are delighted to hand over the first commercial unit to new tenants,” he said.

“It’s our first occupation of this major regeneration project for High View. We have received excellent feedback for the quality of the unit and look forward to handing over more going forward.”

Lovell are working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on the development, which will see 72 homes built in the first phase, include 37 affordable homes.

There will also be 24 two-bedroom apartments and 11 homes for private sale.

A new green space, a play park and improved connections to the popular Hive Community Centre are also contained in the scheme.

Leader of WHBC, Tony Kingsbury is excited to see High View become a vibrant community in Hatfield, saying: “We’re really pleased to have helped this established local business move to modern premises and are looking forward to supporting many more businesses in the neighbourhood.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience while the construction work continues. This development will transform the local community, helping to make High View a more vibrant, pleasant space to visit and spend time in.”

Speaking at a showcase event at the Hive last month, Lovell’s sales and marketing director Roseanne Bullen believes there will be plenty of interest from buyers in the regeneration.

“Hatfield Rise has everything a buyer could want - a good location, well-appointed apartments with great space standards and affordability. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Hatfield.”