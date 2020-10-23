Ground breaking marks the start of major Hatfield regeneration sceheme

The new development set to be built in High View, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

Following four months of preparation and demolition works, ground has officially been broken at High View in Hatfield to deliver 146 new homes, a retail centre, community facilities and amenities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An aerial view of the new development set to be built in High View, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council An aerial view of the new development set to be built in High View, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Lovell Homes will deliver a range of housing from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom houses over the next four years.

The new homes will include 25 per cent affordable housing, the majority of which will be for social rent for people on the council’s housing register.

During the first phase, from 2021 to 2022, 72 units will be built – including 37 affordable homes and 35 private flats and houses. In this period 12 retail units will open as well as infrastructure upgrades to improve connections around High View and access to The Hive community centres.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury was joined on site by Lovell’s pre-commencement and development director Mick Laws to officially break ground on the new development.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Kingsbury said: “We know the south Hatfield community has waited a long time to see our plans come to fruition, and I couldn’t be more pleased to finally see the diggers moving earth!

“The council and Lovell will be doing everything possible to support existing traders as work is carried out.”

Lovell has made a £50,000 community grant available to support local organisations, such as the scout group and St John’s Community Centre, in addition to the agreed Section 106 contributions to local primary and secondary schools, sustainable transport, youth and library services and indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

They will also build 18 commercial units to provide premises for all current tenants, as well as new businesses. The development will include a new green space and play park, as well as new planting and landscaping to encourage people to visit.

The existing bus route will be maintained and improvements will be made to encourage walking and cycling.

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director at Lovell London & Southern, said: “This is a landmark site for the people of Hatfield and this major scheme will transform the area into a vibrant community.”