New dementia support group launches in Hatfield
- Credit: Danielle Smith
A new dementia support group has launched in Hatfield to help people struggling with the condition.
Hertswise Dementia Service opened their new activity group on Wednesday, May 26, putting on a host of activities to help people living with dementia and their carers.
Sessions will be held at Birchwood Leisure Centre in Longmead every Wednesday from 2.30pm to 4pm, with COVID-19 safety measures and PPE in place.
Adam Thapar, head of community dementia services, says: “We are delighted to start our new group in Hatfield. To have another group in Hertfordshire is great for the community.”
Connor Skelsey, locality worker for Welwyn and Hatfield, added: “I am hopeful for the new Hatfield group.
You may also want to watch:
“Our support groups have run digitally for the last year and COVID has not been easy on anybody, let alone those living with dementia.”
To find out more about the group, contact Connor on Welhat@hertswise.org.uk or 07538 471383.
