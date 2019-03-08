Advanced search

Helping residents get fitter with Hatfield HealthFest

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 25 June 2019

Healthy food and drink tasting, information stalls, fun and games and interactive health and fitness demonstrations at the Hatfield Health Festival. Picture: STRAND PR

Strand PR

Hatfield HealthFest took place at the weekend - with the aim to help residents "become a little bit healthier and fitter".

The free family event, held on Saturday in Hatfield town centre, was organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and had more than 25 stalls providing information, advice and activities on how to improve physical and mental health.

"This year's HealthFest was even bigger than previous events, with more stallholders and free activities on offer for the whole family, including two bike rides organised by Breeze Cycling and football activities from Stevenage Football Foundation," said, Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member for partnerships.

"I hope that everyone who attended left with some new information and advice on how to become a little bit healthier and fitter."

Participants were also encouraged to stop by for a refreshment break at the 150-year old Nast Hyde Halt railway, where a 30-piece band and yoga on the lawn was waiting for them.

Another HealthFest will take place in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, September 7.

