Over five hundred food and prescriptions delivered by coronavirus helpers in Hatfield

A group of good samaritans in Hatfield have delivered over five hundred food parcels and prescriptions.

Deb Thompson started Hatfield Harrier Helpers back when the coronavirus pandemic began in conjunction with the pub – which gave the group it’s name – to support people struggling through the lockdown.

The group has also helped a young man from Peru pack away his stuff safely, helped an elderly disabled man with his garden, supported lonely elderly people that just want a chat, celebrated a 91-year-old woman’s birthday with a cake and flowers, and cooked meals for some of the most vulnerable in Hatfield.

Deb said: “We are continuing to offer help and support to anyone that wants it

“Thank you for all the food donations [and] money donations and help within the WhatsApp group.

“We have a great team always ready to help out.

“All of this has been achieved with the great help and support of the Hatfield community and that’s why I love Hatfield.”

You can donate to the group through an appeal here gofundme.com/f/hatfield-athletic-harrier-helpers.