Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

PUBLISHED: 13:36 10 January 2019

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.

Archant

Police say they have received no reports of gunshots in Hatfield following speculation on social media about loud bangs in the area.

Hatfield residents took to Facebook to discuss loud bangs heard last night in the town.

Some were convinced they had heard the sound of gunshots, while others questioned whether the disturbance could be down to fireworks or a car backfiring.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “I’ve checked the logs and we didn’t receive any calls in relation to this.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.

Dog unit and helicopter in Welwyn Garden City police search

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

John Lewis to consider dropping its staff bonus

John Lewis. Picture: Kevin Lines

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists