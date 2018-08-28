Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night. Archant

Police say they have received no reports of gunshots in Hatfield following speculation on social media about loud bangs in the area.

Hatfield residents took to Facebook to discuss loud bangs heard last night in the town.

Some were convinced they had heard the sound of gunshots, while others questioned whether the disturbance could be down to fireworks or a car backfiring.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “I’ve checked the logs and we didn’t receive any calls in relation to this.”