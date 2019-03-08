Advanced search

Distinctive Union Jack chair stolen from stall at Hatfield Game Fair

PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 August 2019

This distinctive chair was stolen from the Blackbrook Interior at the Game Fair in Hatfield. Picture; Herts police

An appeal has been launched after a chair which is upholstered and emblazoned with the Union Jack was stolen from a furniture and furnishings firm as it prepared to host an exhibition stall at The Game Fair in Hatfield Park.

Herts police have now released a picture of the valuable chair in a bid to trace it.

The stall was set up at 5.30pm on Thursday, July 25, with the theft taking place between this time and 8am the next morning.

Sgt James Stopford, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The chair is very distinctive so there is a good chance that someone will have seen it.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen it or perhaps been offered it for sale.

"Similarly, I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen the theft take place or anyone who might have information about what happened.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at james.stopford2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/67925/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via an online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

