Bargains for shoppers at exclusive Hatfield Galleria VIP event

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:23 PM September 20, 2021   
A new sweet shop is opening at The Galleria, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

The four-day event at the Galleria starts next week. - Credit: Archant

Shoppers at The Galleria in Hatfield can get up to 20 per cent off big brands as part of an exclusive VIP Rewards event next week. 

Running from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 3, the event will provide customers with discounts, while brands including Regatta, ProCook and Mountain Warehouse will be offering freebies, giveaways and more. 

Centre director Tim Stirling said: “The VIP Rewards event is a great way for our shoppers, who are at the heart of The Galleria, to bag a bargain. 

“With an array of exclusive discounts across much-loved brands, along with a variety of giveaways throughout the weekend, we’re confident there will be something for everyone to ensure the whole family has a great day out. 

“It’s free to register and attend the event, so sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out.” 

To sign up for the exclusive event and receive your VIP pass, visit thegalleria.co.uk/vip-rewards-event.

Hatfield News

