The Galleria set to reopen on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Published: 11:25 AM April 7, 2021

The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield is set to reopen on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease across the country.

The popular designer outlet centre will welcome back shoppers from April 12, with director Tim Stirling saying: “The entire team here at The Galleria is looking forward to welcoming our brand partners and guests back.

“The health and safety of everyone who visits our centre is our number one priority, as it has been throughout this crisis and we continue to follow the government’s guidelines.

“Our teams are incredibly experienced in keeping the centre safe and clean. A huge thank you to our team for all their hard work in preparing for this moment, they are now very well practiced in managing the re-opening of non-essential retail.

“We’re very much looking forward to opening our doors again and welcoming people back for a safe and enjoyable experience at The Galleria.”

You may also want to watch:

Safety measures such as hand sanitising points, a one-way system, a maximum capacity number and social distancing reminders will be in place, with Stirling keen to remind customers to help keep everyone at The Galleria safe.

“We’d like to remind everyone that it’s a legal requirement for all guests coming into the centre to wear a face covering. And one-way systems, signs and floor stickers are there to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll again be managing the capacity of the centre closely, and a queuing system is prepared to be used, should we need it. Please visit our website and social channels for the most up to date information before setting off.”

For more information, visit www.thegalleria.co.uk.