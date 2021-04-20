News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Galleria launches 'We Love Local' venture for businesses

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 9:12 AM April 20, 2021
The Galleria in Hatfield is looking to support local retail businesses and start-ups as lockdown eases.

The We Love Local venture offers a 5,000 sq. ft. pop-up space which could become a venue for budding entrepreneurs in the area.

Centre director Tim Stirling said: "We're looking for good quality, locally-based ventures to share and thrive in a shop unit we have made available for this initiative.

"Our space could comfortably cater for seven or eight local businesses who could create a bit of a buzz and make the space their own.

"We have a strong customer base and are in a sought-after location, ideal for anyone looking to step up into the retail arena. This is a new direction for us as a centre and we're looking forward to seeing how it connects the local community."

For more information go to https://thegalleria.co.uk/join-us.

Lockdown Easing

