Hatfield’s Galleria hosts quiet shopping hours to welcome people with autism

PUBLISHED: 14:51 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 02 April 2019

The Galleria in Hatfield

Hatfield’s Galleria is supporting World Autism Awareness Week with a daily quiet shopping hour and hidden disability lanyards.

Between 10am to 11am this week until Saturday, and 11am to 12 noon on Sunday, noise will reduce in the shopping centre to help people with autism to feel more welcome in the shopping centre.

After these dates, an 11am ‘quiet hour’ will continue to take place every Sunday.

Hidden disability lanyards are also available at the Customer Service Desk for people to use as a signal that they may require extra assistance.

In addition, the Odeon cinema offers regular autism-friendly screenings, and the centre offers a charitable lease to children’s autism and ADHD charity Potential Kids.

Marketing manager Ellenor Penny said: “We are proud to support National Autism Awareness Week and to introduce our new Quiet Hour.

“Our partnership with charity Potential Kids aligns us perfectly to champion this cause.

“We believe it to be very important to give back to the local community and to make our centre a welcoming place for all.”

For full details, see: https://thegalleria.co.uk/articles/national-autism-week-1st-7th-april-2019

