Friendship House to remain closed but council committed to retaining a community facility

Published: 5:09 PM March 10, 2021

Friendship House is set to remain closed until the summer when a full report on the various options for the centre will be presented to cabinet.

Yesterday, March 9, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's cabinet addressed the Overview and Scrutiny Committee's question about whether they would consider the assignment of the lease to a particular charity.

However, the cabinet agreed not to do this, believing it is against the interests of transparency and fairness, but did stress its commitment to retaining a community facility in the area of Friendship House.

The council currently leases Friendship House to the trustees of Hatfield and District Age Concern at a rent of £130 per annum, but they couldn't afford to continue their service

The property is more than 50 years old, and - despite the best efforts of the charity - without major investment it is nearing the end of its life.

Cllr Duncan Bell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for resources, said: “This could be unfair to other organisations and voluntary groups on two counts. Firstly, they would not have had the opportunity to express an interest.

"Secondly, under the terms of the lease which runs until 2098, any new tenant would need to have sufficient funding to meet the obligations of structural repairs and maintenance, including a complete rebuild when the property reaches the end of its useful life.

“We know how important and valued Friendship House is, which is why retaining a community facility will be built in to any option considered for the site.

"We hope this confirmation will give residents peace of mind, knowing that our overriding objective is to ensure we provide a sustainable solution that best serves and supports the local community.”

The council shares the concerns about the impact of Hatfield and District Age Concern leaving Friendship House and has said it is happy to help refer users to the lunch and social club at The Hive.

Hatfield Town Council held an extraordinary meeting yesterday about Friendship House too.

The town council unanimously agreed, across all political parties, to write to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to ask that they grant permission for the lease at Friendship House to be re-assigned from Hatfield and District Age Concern to Herts Independent Living Service.

As they believe this should enable essential community services to continue to operate from Friendship House in Hatfield, particularly for the elderly.