Hatfield Foodbank sees significant rise in demand due to pandemic

Hatfield Foodbank has seen a significant rise in the number of people relying on its services over the past year.

From November 2019 to October 2020, over 3900 residents from Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City have had to rely on three-day food parcels, up 45 per cent on the previous year.

“The coronavirus has had an impact on the vulnerable in Hatfield,” Ryan Maslin, the Hatfield Foodbank coordinator said. “With Lockdown 2.0, we expect this number to increase over the next couple of months.”

While there has been an increase in the number of families needing support, there has also been an increase in donations.

Ryan added: “The pandemic has not only increased peoples’ need for help but also has brought out the best of the community.

“We have seen members of the public deliver over a quarter of a tonne worth of donations.”

The volunteer-run foodbank is open between 12-2 pm on Tuesdays at Gracemead Church.

If you are in need of a food parcel, then contact the Citizens Advice on their dedicated phone number 0808 208 2138. The foodbank also works with local agencies including Family Centres, doctor surgeries and local schools. For more information about how you can get help from, or support, Hatfield Foodbank, visit hatfield.foodbank.org.uk.