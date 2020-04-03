Advanced search

Foodbank makes Welwyn Hatfield shopping list for Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers

PUBLISHED: 09:39 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 03 April 2020

The Trussell Trust is asking for donations for its Hatfield Food Bank. Picture: Pixabay

The Trussell Trust is asking for donations for its Hatfield Food Bank. Picture: Pixabay

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers are invited to donate to the Hatfield Foodbank on their way out of the store.

The Trussell Trust-operated scheme has been helping the community since 2017 but has needed some more support amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The foodbank needs people to drop off the following items at the crates in the stores:

Long-life milk

You may also want to watch:

Tinned meatballs

Tinned hot dogs

Tinned vegetables

Washing up liquid

Sponge puddings

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Most Read

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Charities warn of ‘looming crisis’ in foster care due to the coronavirus lockdown

Foster care in Hertfordshire and beyond is bracing for a 'looming crisis' amid the coronavrius pandemic. Picture: Edmond Terakopian

Foodbank makes Welwyn Hatfield shopping list for Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers

The Trussell Trust is asking for donations for its Hatfield Food Bank. Picture: Pixabay

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up latest: Bands can’t make new festival dates in September

Slam Dunk Festival's rescheduled dates for Hatfield and Leeds in September 2020. Picture: Slam Dunk

View new Hertfordshire art exhibition online during the cornonavirus lockdown

Permindar Kaur, Yellow Birds (2019), forms part of the Hertfordshire Open Exhibition, which can be viewed online at UH Arts and St Albans Museum + Gallery websites
Drive 24