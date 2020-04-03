Foodbank makes Welwyn Hatfield shopping list for Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers
PUBLISHED: 09:39 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 03 April 2020
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers are invited to donate to the Hatfield Foodbank on their way out of the store.
The Trussell Trust-operated scheme has been helping the community since 2017 but has needed some more support amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The foodbank needs people to drop off the following items at the crates in the stores:
Long-life milk
Tinned meatballs
Tinned hot dogs
Tinned vegetables
Washing up liquid
Sponge puddings