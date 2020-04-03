Foodbank makes Welwyn Hatfield shopping list for Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers

Welwyn Hatfield Tesco, Asda and Waitrose customers are invited to donate to the Hatfield Foodbank on their way out of the store.

The Trussell Trust-operated scheme has been helping the community since 2017 but has needed some more support amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The foodbank needs people to drop off the following items at the crates in the stores:

Long-life milk

Tinned meatballs

Tinned hot dogs

Tinned vegetables

Washing up liquid

Sponge puddings