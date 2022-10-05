News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Hatfield fireworks display to return for Bonfire Night

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:17 PM October 5, 2022
Updated: 4:36 PM October 5, 2022
The crowd enjoy the fireworks

Hatfield's firework display is back for 2022! - Credit: Archant

Hatfield’s popular fireworks display is set to return for Bonfire Night, much to the delight of its organisers.

Taking place at Angerland on Saturday, November 5, gates will open at 4.30pm and the fireworks start at 6.30pm, with tickets costing £5 for adults and just £1 for children.

Organisers Hatfield Town Council are delighted to see the display return after a COVID-19-enforced absence.

“Hatfield Town Council are delighted to announce that the Hatfield Fireworks display is making its return, following closures caused by the Covid pandemic,” read a statement.

“This fun-filled event for the family is the perfect way to celebrate the age-old tradition of Guy Fawkes Night.

“Hot food and drinks will be available all throughout the night to keep you warm for the show too.”

To get your tickets, visit www.buytickets.at/hatfieldtowncouncil.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

The Bodyguard

Author’s new book with ex-bodyguard reveals the truth about Princess Diana

Dan Mountney

person
Marvin Bacon, aged 40, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield, has received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hatfield thief who admitted to fraud avoids prison

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Rise

Hatfield Rise the place to be as townhouses go on the market

Dan Mountney

person
Bins were set alight in Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Blue Badge holders fined for visiting Stanborough Lakes

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon