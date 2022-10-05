Hatfield fireworks display to return for Bonfire Night

Hatfield’s popular fireworks display is set to return for Bonfire Night, much to the delight of its organisers.

Taking place at Angerland on Saturday, November 5, gates will open at 4.30pm and the fireworks start at 6.30pm, with tickets costing £5 for adults and just £1 for children.

Organisers Hatfield Town Council are delighted to see the display return after a COVID-19-enforced absence.

“Hatfield Town Council are delighted to announce that the Hatfield Fireworks display is making its return, following closures caused by the Covid pandemic,” read a statement.

“This fun-filled event for the family is the perfect way to celebrate the age-old tradition of Guy Fawkes Night.

“Hot food and drinks will be available all throughout the night to keep you warm for the show too.”

To get your tickets, visit www.buytickets.at/hatfieldtowncouncil.