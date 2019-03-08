Advanced search

Fire destroys 75 per cent of Hatfield field

PUBLISHED: 11:16 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 07 August 2019

The fire spread across a field of stubble. Picture: Jessica Hinvest

The fire spread across a field of stubble. Picture: Jessica Hinvest

Archant

Firefighters battled a large field fire in Hatfield last night for more than three hours.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.09pm to a blaze in field of stubble just off Hatfield Avenue.

Approximately 75 per cent of the field - which is almost eight hectares - was destroyed by the fire, which also spread to a shed in an adjacent garden.

The blaze, which is being treated as accidental, was initially attended by crews from Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and Wheathampstead.

Later on, Garston and Stevenage fire stations provided replacement crews.

Firefighters used hoses and beaters to extinguish the fire.

The incident was considered dealt with by 8.37pm, but two crews remained on site to damp down and ensure the fire was fully out.

