Young Hatfield siblings collect supplies for food bank from neighbours

PUBLISHED: 15:42 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 19 May 2020

Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied

Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied

A Hatfield-based brother and sister collected a large amount of food and supplies from their neighbours to donate to a local food bank.

The letter from Emily and Bertie sent out to their nieghbours along Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue. Picture: SuppliedThe letter from Emily and Bertie sent out to their nieghbours along Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue. Picture: Supplied

The family, who live in Ellenbrook in Hatfield, collected supplies for the Hatfield Foodbank after the Clap for Our Careers on Thursday.

Laura’s children Emily and Bertie created a leaflet which they sent out to their neighbours on the surrounding roads and were overwhelmed by the response.

Laura said: “I was so proud of them when they appeared with the leaflet. I spent Thursday preparing them for disappointment as they only delivered the leaflet on Wednesday.

Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: SuppliedEmily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied

“It was such a heartwarming moment to do the weekly clap for our key workers and then to see them coming back to the house laden down with all the supplies.

“What made me most proud is that they came up with the idea and did everything themselves. I just provided the transport to the Hatfield Foodbank.

“It’s important to also give a big shout out to the residents of Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue who were so generous.”

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

