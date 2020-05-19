Young Hatfield siblings collect supplies for food bank from neighbours

Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hatfield-based brother and sister collected a large amount of food and supplies from their neighbours to donate to a local food bank.

The letter from Emily and Bertie sent out to their nieghbours along Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue. Picture: Supplied The letter from Emily and Bertie sent out to their nieghbours along Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue. Picture: Supplied

The family, who live in Ellenbrook in Hatfield, collected supplies for the Hatfield Foodbank after the Clap for Our Careers on Thursday.

Laura’s children Emily and Bertie created a leaflet which they sent out to their neighbours on the surrounding roads and were overwhelmed by the response.

Laura said: “I was so proud of them when they appeared with the leaflet. I spent Thursday preparing them for disappointment as they only delivered the leaflet on Wednesday.

“It was such a heartwarming moment to do the weekly clap for our key workers and then to see them coming back to the house laden down with all the supplies.

“What made me most proud is that they came up with the idea and did everything themselves. I just provided the transport to the Hatfield Foodbank.

“It’s important to also give a big shout out to the residents of Selwyn Crescent, Drive and Avenue who were so generous.”