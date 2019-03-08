Are you an EU national living in the Welwyn Hatfield area?

The European Union flag. Archant

The New Europeans will host an event on how to apply for the UK’s EU Settled Status Scheme next week in Hatfield.

The Government's Settled Scheme is free and is aimed at providing a way for EU, EEA or Swiss citizens, and their families, to continue living in the UK after June 30, 2021.

Irish citizens and those who have 'indefinite leave to remain the UK' do not need to apply.

The Hatfield event – taking place on Thursday, May 9, to coincide with European Day – will have immigration lawyer Christopher Benn, who specialises in EU free movement law, on hand to talk concerned EU citizens through the process.

“It is important to inform our residents, in particular EU nationals, how Britain's departure from the EU and the so called EU Settled Status Scheme will affect them,” said Michal Siewniak, board member and East of England regional co-ordinator at the civil rights organisation.

“This event will also be simply a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and help them understand the application process. These kinds of events are crucial in terms of civic engagement and empowerment.

“It will be particular helpful for elderly members of the community who do not have access to the internet, or if you do not speak English fluently.”

Mr Siewniak, who has been in the UK since 2005 and resides in Hatfield, said he has so far not filled out his application to remain in the UK.

“I will definitely have to do it before the cut off point on June 30, 2021,” said the Polish citizen.

“The application is online and has to be completed in roughly 20 minutes. So you have to be fast.”

In the case of a 'no-deal Brexit', applications will need to be completed by December 31, 2020.

He estimates there is roughly 200,000 people living in Hatfield that are entitled to apply for the scheme.

He hopes the New Europeans will soon be able to organise a way to do the EU settled scheme, in person, for people that do not have access to the internet.

“I'd love to set something up like that,” he added.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 9, from 6.30pm and 8pm at Hatfield Fire Station on Wellfield Road.

More information about the event is available here at neweuropeans.net/event/2704/what-does-brexit-mean-you-hatfield.

A full guide to the 'EU Settled Scheme' and how to apply is available on the Government's website here: gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/applying-for-settled-status