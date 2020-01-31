Hertfordshire businesses gather in Hatfield for legal advice

Hertfordshire businesses gathered in Hatfield to help debunk myths around business regulation.

The event took place at the Fielder Centre on Wednesday, January 29, and was funded by a grant from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Organised by the council and Better Business For All, with support from the Hertfordshire Growth Hub, the event aimed to help Herts businesses understand how knowing the law 'makes smart business sense'. At the free event, speakers outlined steps businesses can take to reduce risks in the workplace, and where they can go to access advice and support.

Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said: "I sometimes hear from business owners that they think the regulating agencies are 'out to get them' and that couldn't be further from the truth.

"We want to build relationships with our businesses to help them better understand what they need to do to operate safely - and this includes giving advice and guidance to put them on the right track.

"It ultimately saves everyone a lot of time and money to work positively together and that way business owners can concentrate on what they do best - running a business!"

Experts from each organisation also hosted surgery sessions to answer queries ranging from fire safety and licensing to trading standards and building control.

Chloe Hackney, who started her own dog treat baking company Pawbakes with two friends while at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "We've found that it's important to get advice as soon as you can. We had a lot of help to make sure we got things right.

"It was difficult to find anyone who had done something similar so it's definitely good to get involved."

Cllr Fiona Thompson, executive member for governance, public health and climate change, said: "We support many different types of businesses to operate safely and want them to know that they can pick up the phone to us whenever they need to.

"We recognise the role businesses play in creating opportunities for our communities which is why we want to give them every chance we can to succeed."