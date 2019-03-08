Advanced search

Hatfield Easter Egg Hunt winners announced

PUBLISHED: 18:33 30 April 2019

Dominic Long, Kings Community Church; Erin , Ciara, Ohemaa, Talos-Pislaru, Nadia-Theodora and events apprentice at WHBC Caitlin Norton. Picture: supplied

The winners of this year’s Hatfield Easter Egg Hunt were presented with their prizes yesterday.

The lucky egg hunters were: Erin, 1st place, who won a family ticket for Extreme Trampoline at Gosling, sister and brother Nadia-Theodora and Talos-Pislaru, 2nd place, who each won a £10 gift card from The Entertainer, Ciara, 3rd place, who won a basket of Easter chocolate and Ohemaa, 4th place, who won a box of Heroes.

The competition took place from April 6 until April 23, and required entrants to find eggs hidden in shops around the town.

Simone Russell, corporate director at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “Our Easter egg hunt gets more and more popular each year – and this year was no exception with four times as many entrants as last year's competition.

“There are plenty more activities in the Hatfield town centre events calendar this year, including HealthFest on June 22 and Mobile Crazy Golf on August 12 and 19 in Market Place.”

