Hatfield drug dealer jailed after found with crack and heroin

PUBLISHED: 17:07 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 04 March 2020

23-year-old Danilson Santana was jailed at St Albans Crown Court last month. Picture: Herts police

A Hatfield drug dealer has been jailed for five years and eight months after being discovered with over 1,000 wraps of crack and heroin.

Santana was found by police with over 1,000 wraps of crack and heroin. Picture: Herts police

Danilson Santana, 23, of Bradwell Avenue in Dagenham, appeared for sentencing via video link at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, February 21.

On Tuesday, January 28, a vehicle was stopped in Comet Way by Operation Scorpion - a team of officers that tackle acquisitive crime such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

Santana, a passenger, was found to have around 500 wraps of class A drugs on his person.

In the boot of the car, the team found approximately another 800 wraps of class A drugs. A small amount of suspected class B drugs was also seized.

Police arrested Santana and an investigation was carried out by the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit.

On Wednesday, January 29, he appeared at Hatfield Remand Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs - crack and heroin - with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant Grant Bennett, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "We are determined to make Welwyn Hatfield a hostile place for drug dealers to operate in and I am glad that Santana is now off our streets and behind bars. I hope it serves as a warning to those thinking about dealing drugs in Welwyn Hatfield that we are proactively hunting you down.

"We understand the misery that drugs inflict on communities and I urge anyone who has any information about drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield to get in touch so we can take action."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

