Hatfield Dance Academy thrilled to win various categories at the UK Street Dance Challenge Competition

Destiny Crew - students from Hatfield & herts came 1st in their category. - Credit: KTs Academy of performing arts

Local dance academy students are really excited to have won a UK Street Dance Challenge Competition.

After two years of not competing or performing due to the pandemic, the students of KTs Academy of Performing Arts were happy to return to competitions.

Miss KT, the principal of the academy, had entered the students in the Peterborough UK Street Dance Challenge Competition.

A spokesperson from the academy said: “they did not know what to expect with the results as it was a tough competition, however they were just so ecstatic to showcase what they had been learning in class.”

The Destiny Crew, who were made up of students from Hatfield and Herts, came first in their category.

A Hatfield member of the crew, Bella Simpson said: “It feels brilliant as it’s the first win for me. Our team have worked so for this.”

A Hatfield member of the crew, Bella Simpson said: “It feels brilliant as it’s the first win for me. Our team have worked so for this.” - Credit: KTs Academy of performing arts

Lucy Gray and Taite Hudson from Doncaster also won in the duos category.

Taite said: 'I’ve never won before at a dance competition in any dances so it was a big surprise that we were able to come first. The hard work paid off!”

Lucy Gray from Hatfield won in the solo performance category.

She said: “Competing at the UK Street Dance Challenge was such an amazing opportunity and we were all so happy to have come first with our group ‘Destiny’.

"The whole team worked incredibly hard and all of us love being a part of KTs Academy.

"Thank you to Katie for all your commitment, hard work and belief in us all. We cannot wait to compete again!”

Lucy Gray and Taite Hudson had also won their duo’s category, while Lucy had won her solo performance. - Credit: KTs Academy of Performing Arts

At the same time, Megan Larkin and Sophia Yalovsky came second in their duo category, which was a very tough group.

Sophia said: “It was very unexpected and a great feeling to know that my hard work had paid off.”

Megan Larkin and Sophia Yalovsky came second in their duo category - Credit: KTs Academy of Performing Arts

Finally, Lydia Simpson and Esmai James also did extremely well in their category up against hundreds of other children and managed to finish in fourth place.

Lydia Simpson and Esmai James had won fourth place. - Credit: KTs Academy of performing arts

Lydia said she felt: “over the moon, fantastic and very joyful. We knew we had a good routine so pleased we pulled it off".

A spokesperson added: “The results from the day were more than they could have ever wished for.”