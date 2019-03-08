Advanced search

Man causes criminal damage by jumping onto car in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:37 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 31 October 2019

Police are appealing for information after a man jumped off a garage roof onto a car in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man jumped off a garage roof onto a car in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man jumped from the roof of a garage onto a car in Hatfield.

At around 4.35pm on Wednesday, October 23, a man climbed onto the roof of a garage in Selwyn Crescent, causing damage to the guttering.

You may also want to watch:

When he was challenged he jumped and fell onto a car, a Mazda 6, damaging the spoiler.

Welwyn Hatfield PC Gill Pincombe said: "The offender was wearing a black hoody and jeans and I am appealing for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

"I would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

"If you can help, please get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at gill.pincombe@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/95843/19."

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block residents could get more than £6,000 for moving out

Residents living at Hatfield tower block Queensway House could get more than £6,000 for moving out  if demolition plans go ahead. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block residents could get more than £6,000 for moving out

Residents living at Hatfield tower block Queensway House could get more than £6,000 for moving out  if demolition plans go ahead. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

South Mimms pupil snaps first prize with climate change speech

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden with speaker cup winners including Nicholas. Picture: Supplied.

Man causes criminal damage by jumping onto car in Hatfield

Police are appealing for information after a man jumped off a garage roof onto a car in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stunning views for Garden City Runners at Beachy Head Marathon

Garden City Runners enjoyed spectacular views at the Beachy Head Marathon.

Work begins on Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands

Left to Right: Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and leader of the borough Cllr Tony Kingsbury breaking the ground on Spashlands. Picture: WHBC

Rubbish to be cleared from outside Potters Bar Sainsbury’s after two weeks

The rubbish has been there for two weeks. Picture: Ian Hollinrake.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists