Man causes criminal damage by jumping onto car in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 15:37 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 31 October 2019
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man jumped from the roof of a garage onto a car in Hatfield.
At around 4.35pm on Wednesday, October 23, a man climbed onto the roof of a garage in Selwyn Crescent, causing damage to the guttering.
When he was challenged he jumped and fell onto a car, a Mazda 6, damaging the spoiler.
Welwyn Hatfield PC Gill Pincombe said: "The offender was wearing a black hoody and jeans and I am appealing for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.
"I would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
"If you can help, please get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at gill.pincombe@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/95843/19."